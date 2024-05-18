Winnipeg: Police Arrest 17-Year-Old Suspect in Commercial Robbery

By
James Murray
-
9026
Winnipeg Police

Content Warning: Some information in this article may involve violence or trauma. Please consider your well-being before reading.

Incident Details

Winnipeg – NEWS – On May 17, 2024, around 2:30 a.m., the Winnipeg Police Service responded to a robbery at a convenience store in the 200 block of St. Mary’s Avenue.

What Happened

Police found two men outside the store holding down a male suspect. The suspect had used bear spray inside the store during the robbery. A 22-year-old male employee and two customers, aged 29 and 38, were affected by the bear spray.

Investigation

The Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation. They found out that the suspect had covered his face, threatened the employee with bear spray, and demanded money. The suspect sprayed the bear spray at the 38-year-old customer, who tried to stop him, causing a struggle. The suspect continued to use the bear spray when the second customer intervened. Both customers managed to hold the suspect until the police arrived. The victims only suffered from the effects of the bear spray.

Arrest

A 17-year-old male from Winnipeg has been charged with:

  • Robbery
  • Disguise with Intent
  • Possession of a Weapon
  • Assault with a Weapon (2 counts)
  • Failing to Comply with Sentence (4 counts)

He is currently in custody.

James Murray
