Thunder Bay – LIVING – The Victoria Day Long Weekend is the unofficial start of summer for many across the region and in Thunder Bay. While many escape the city heading out to camp or south to Duluth, there is always lots to see and do across the city.

Be sure to venture out and check out the Marina for a great refreshing walk.

Take the kids out to Boulevard Lake for playtime at the new playground.

On Monday, banks, government offices, shopping malls, the LCBO and the Beer Store will all be closed.

Grocery wise, George’s Market on River Street, and Skafs in Current River on Hodder Avenue are going to be open on Monday. Metro, Renco, Safeway and Real Canadian Superstore will be closed.

The Hub on Victoria Avenue will be open Saturday, and closed Monday.

All @TBayPL branches will be closed for the day on Monday. Don’t forget – you can borrow books, audiobooks, comics, movies, music and more through the libraries digital lending services! Learn more on their website at Thunder Bay Public Library.

Thunder Bay Transit will be operating, but on Victoria Day Monday will be on the holiday schedule. Contact www.nextlift.ca for bus routes and times.

Thunder Bay Police, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and Superior EMS will be in full operation, as usual. Hopefully you won’t need them, but 911 is just a call away.

Same goes for the Ontario Provincial Police who will be stepping up road enforcement. Drive to arrive alive.

Superior Strategies will be closed on Monday.

The Vault on Red River Road will be closed Monday.

If you have a business which is either closed or open on the weekend, send your update information to newsroom@netnewsledger.com.