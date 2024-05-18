Thunder Bay is experiencing a mostly cloudy start to the weekend, with the possibility of showers and thunderstorms later today. Here’s a comprehensive look at the weather forecast to help you prepare for the days ahead.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: 8.0°C

8.0°C Condition: Mostly Cloudy

Mostly Cloudy Pressure: 100.7 kPa (Falling)

100.7 kPa (Falling) Dew Point: 7.3°C

7.3°C Humidity: 95%

95% Wind: E at 12 km/h

E at 12 km/h Visibility: 24 km

The morning begins with mostly cloudy skies and high humidity at 95%. The eastern wind is blowing at 12 km/h, and visibility is good at 24 km.

Today’s Forecast

Morning: Mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms.

Mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Afternoon: High of 20°C. UV index of 7 (high).

High of 20°C. UV index of 7 (high). Evening: Partly cloudy with a continued 60% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Clearing near midnight. Low of 9°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Morning: Sunny with west winds becoming 30 km/h late in the morning.

Sunny with west winds becoming 30 km/h late in the morning. Afternoon: High of 24°C. UV index of 6 (high).

High of 24°C. UV index of 6 (high). Evening: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. Low of 9°C.

Day After Tomorrow (Monday)

Day: Mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of showers. High of 20°C.

Mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of showers. High of 20°C. Night: Clear skies. Low of 6°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today: A waterproof jacket and an umbrella are advisable due to the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Dress in layers to accommodate the rise in temperature throughout the day.

A waterproof jacket and an umbrella are advisable due to the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Dress in layers to accommodate the rise in temperature throughout the day. Sunday: Light and comfortable clothing is recommended for sunny conditions. Sunglasses and sunscreen are essential due to the high UV index. A light jacket may be needed in the evening.

Light and comfortable clothing is recommended for sunny conditions. Sunglasses and sunscreen are essential due to the high UV index. A light jacket may be needed in the evening. Monday: Casual attire suitable for mixed weather. A raincoat or umbrella might be needed due to the chance of showers. A jacket for the evening as temperatures drop.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Thunder Bay, known for its stunning natural landscapes, is a prime location for outdoor activities? The varying weather conditions in spring and summer make it crucial for locals and visitors alike to stay updated with accurate weather forecasts to make the most of their outdoor adventures.