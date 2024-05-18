THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – This evening, Thunder Bay is under a severe thunderstorm watch, with conditions ripe for dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and hail. Stay alert and prepared for potential severe weather as we navigate through these evening hours.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:12 PM EDT, Thunder Bay is experiencing partly cloudy skies with increasing thunderstorm activity expected. The current temperature stands at 18°C with a humidity level of 65%. Winds are blowing from the southwest at 25 km/h, with barometric pressure at 1002 mb. These conditions set the stage for potentially severe thunderstorms moving through the area.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Hazards

Hail: Nickel to golf ball-sized hail (approximately 2 to 4.5 cm in diameter).

Nickel to golf ball-sized hail (approximately 2 to 4.5 cm in diameter). Wind Gusts: Strong gusts ranging from 90 to 110 km/h.

Timing

When: Early this evening, with storm activity expected to diminish as the evening progresses.

Discussion

Thunderstorms are currently moving eastward across Thunder Bay. The primary threats include toonie-sized hail and gusty winds, with the possibility of isolated stronger storms producing up to golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts exceeding 100 km/h. These conditions are expected to lessen later in the evening.

Safety Precautions

Very large hail can cause significant property damage, break windows, dent vehicles, and result in serious injury. Strong wind gusts can damage buildings, topple trees, and pose a risk to large vehicles on the road. It’s crucial to seek shelter immediately if threatening weather approaches. Remember, “when thunder roars, go indoors!” as lightning poses a deadly risk.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions