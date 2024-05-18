Pets Rescued, One Person Hospitalized

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the 700 block of Kingsway Avenue just before 5 PM on Friday. Multiple 911 calls reported seeing smoke and fire coming from an apartment.

When the firefighters arrived, they saw heavy black smoke and flames coming from the back of the building. The first crew quickly brought the fire under control, but the apartment was badly damaged.

During their search, firefighters found many dogs safe and returned them to their owners waiting outside. One pet was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment. One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, while other residents either escaped or sheltered in place.

The fire is being investigated, and the police are securing the scene. Seven fire trucks, one aerial ladder, and a command unit responded to the fire.

The Red Cross is helping displaced residents and pets find accommodation at local hotels. Thunder Bay Fire Rescue reminds everyone to have working smoke alarms on every level of their home and outside all sleeping areas.