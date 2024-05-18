Police Seize Drugs and Loaded Gun

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay police arrested three men from southern Ontario during a raid on a south-side home. The police found drugs and a loaded handgun during the search.

On May 16, the Thunder Bay Police Service Emergency Task Unit, with help from the Intelligence Unit and the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, carried out a search warrant at a house on Frederica Street.

During the search, the police arrested Raheem Bishop-Jackson, 22, Ishan Kalia, 19, and Adam Abbabiya, 26, all from Toronto.

The police found suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl, along with cash and tools used for drug trafficking.

The three men face several charges, including trafficking cocaine and fentanyl, and possessing stolen property. Bishop-Jackson also faces charges for having a firearm despite being prohibited from doing so, while Kalia and Abbabiya face additional charges for breaking their release orders.

The suspects appeared in court on May 17 and remain in custody, awaiting future court dates.