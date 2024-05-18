THUNDER BAY — Tbaytel customers just outside Thunder Bay might experience occasional service disruptions as the company works on a major 5G upgrade.

Tbaytel’s spokeswoman explained, “As these deployments occur and 5G is brought online, it could cause temporary disruptions. However, our planning and execution ensure we minimize the impacts where possible.”

The utility is investing $35.7 million to upgrade wireless services in Conmee, Oliver Paipoonge, O’Connor, Gillies, Neebing, and Shuniah. This upgrade is part of the Lakehead Regional Municipal Coalition Fibre project, which began over two years ago and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. Approximately 2,700 customers will be affected.

Residents in these areas have occasionally reported service outages on social media. Tbaytel provides a link where customers can check the progress of the upgrade and see which areas are already completed, such as Rosslyn and Slate River Valley.

For updates, visit tbaytel.net/fibreexpansion.

Further from Thunder Bay, areas like One Island Lake and Hawkeye Lake received high-speed internet by the end of 2021, following a separate $3.2-million upgrade.

Bell Canada’s Upgrades

Bell Canada is also upgrading its internet services in rural Thunder Bay. They plan to provide high-speed internet to 400 locations in Neebing by the end of 2025. This upgrade is part of Bell’s $1.3-billion project to make fibre-optic technology available to 80,000 homes across Ontario over three years.

High Internet Rates in Northern Ontario