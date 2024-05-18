May 18, 2024: Winnipeg Weather Outlook

Winnipeg

Winnipeg is set to experience a dynamic weather pattern this weekend, with partly cloudy skies, potential showers, and a risk of thunderstorms. Here’s a detailed forecast to help you navigate the varying conditions.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

  • Temperature: 13.9°C
  • Condition: Partly Cloudy
  • Pressure: 99.8 kPa (Rising)
  • Dew Point: 13.3°C
  • Humidity: 96%
  • Wind: SSW at 23 km/h

The day begins with a partly cloudy sky and high humidity at 96%. A gentle south-southwest wind is blowing at 23 km/h.

Today’s Forecast

  • Morning: Mainly cloudy with winds shifting west, increasing to 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h.
  • Afternoon: 60% chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms. High of 16°C. Moderate UV index of 5.
  • Evening: Mainly cloudy with a continued 60% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms early. Clearing late with winds west at 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h, then becoming southwest at 20 km/h. Low of 7°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

  • Morning: Sunny with west winds at 20 km/h.
  • Afternoon: Mix of sun and clouds. High of 18°C. Moderate UV index of 5.
  • Evening: Clear skies. Low of 6°C.

Day After Tomorrow (Monday)

  • Day: A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 22°C.
  • Night: Cloudy periods with a low of 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

  • Today: Wear a waterproof jacket and carry an umbrella due to the high chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. A windbreaker will be useful to handle gusty winds. Layers are recommended to adjust to the changing conditions throughout the day.
  • Sunday: Light layers and comfortable clothing are ideal. Sunglasses and sunscreen are recommended due to the sunny conditions and moderate UV index.
  • Monday: Casual and comfortable attire for mixed weather. A light jacket for the evening when temperatures drop slightly.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Winnipeg, often called “Winterpeg” due to its harsh winters, can also experience a wide range of weather conditions during spring and summer? This variability makes it essential to stay updated with the latest forecasts, especially when planning outdoor activities.

