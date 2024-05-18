Winnipeg is set to experience a dynamic weather pattern this weekend, with partly cloudy skies, potential showers, and a risk of thunderstorms. Here’s a detailed forecast to help you navigate the varying conditions.
Today’s Weather Overview
Current Conditions
- Temperature: 13.9°C
- Condition: Partly Cloudy
- Pressure: 99.8 kPa (Rising)
- Dew Point: 13.3°C
- Humidity: 96%
- Wind: SSW at 23 km/h
The day begins with a partly cloudy sky and high humidity at 96%. A gentle south-southwest wind is blowing at 23 km/h.
Today’s Forecast
- Morning: Mainly cloudy with winds shifting west, increasing to 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h.
- Afternoon: 60% chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms. High of 16°C. Moderate UV index of 5.
- Evening: Mainly cloudy with a continued 60% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms early. Clearing late with winds west at 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h, then becoming southwest at 20 km/h. Low of 7°C.
Tomorrow’s Forecast
Expected Conditions
- Morning: Sunny with west winds at 20 km/h.
- Afternoon: Mix of sun and clouds. High of 18°C. Moderate UV index of 5.
- Evening: Clear skies. Low of 6°C.
Day After Tomorrow (Monday)
- Day: A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 22°C.
- Night: Cloudy periods with a low of 7°C.
Wardrobe Recommendations
- Today: Wear a waterproof jacket and carry an umbrella due to the high chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. A windbreaker will be useful to handle gusty winds. Layers are recommended to adjust to the changing conditions throughout the day.
- Sunday: Light layers and comfortable clothing are ideal. Sunglasses and sunscreen are recommended due to the sunny conditions and moderate UV index.
- Monday: Casual and comfortable attire for mixed weather. A light jacket for the evening when temperatures drop slightly.
Weather Trivia
Did you know that Winnipeg, often called “Winterpeg” due to its harsh winters, can also experience a wide range of weather conditions during spring and summer? This variability makes it essential to stay updated with the latest forecasts, especially when planning outdoor activities.