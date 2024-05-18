Winnipeg is set to experience a dynamic weather pattern this weekend, with partly cloudy skies, potential showers, and a risk of thunderstorms. Here’s a detailed forecast to help you navigate the varying conditions.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: 13.9°C

13.9°C Condition: Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy Pressure: 99.8 kPa (Rising)

99.8 kPa (Rising) Dew Point: 13.3°C

13.3°C Humidity: 96%

96% Wind: SSW at 23 km/h

The day begins with a partly cloudy sky and high humidity at 96%. A gentle south-southwest wind is blowing at 23 km/h.

Today’s Forecast

Morning: Mainly cloudy with winds shifting west, increasing to 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h.

Mainly cloudy with winds shifting west, increasing to 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h. Afternoon: 60% chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms. High of 16°C. Moderate UV index of 5.

60% chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms. High of 16°C. Moderate UV index of 5. Evening: Mainly cloudy with a continued 60% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms early. Clearing late with winds west at 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h, then becoming southwest at 20 km/h. Low of 7°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Morning: Sunny with west winds at 20 km/h.

Sunny with west winds at 20 km/h. Afternoon: Mix of sun and clouds. High of 18°C. Moderate UV index of 5.

Mix of sun and clouds. High of 18°C. Moderate UV index of 5. Evening: Clear skies. Low of 6°C.

Day After Tomorrow (Monday)

Day: A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 22°C.

A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 22°C. Night: Cloudy periods with a low of 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today: Wear a waterproof jacket and carry an umbrella due to the high chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. A windbreaker will be useful to handle gusty winds. Layers are recommended to adjust to the changing conditions throughout the day.

Wear a waterproof jacket and carry an umbrella due to the high chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. A windbreaker will be useful to handle gusty winds. Layers are recommended to adjust to the changing conditions throughout the day. Sunday: Light layers and comfortable clothing are ideal. Sunglasses and sunscreen are recommended due to the sunny conditions and moderate UV index.

Light layers and comfortable clothing are ideal. Sunglasses and sunscreen are recommended due to the sunny conditions and moderate UV index. Monday: Casual and comfortable attire for mixed weather. A light jacket for the evening when temperatures drop slightly.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Winnipeg, often called “Winterpeg” due to its harsh winters, can also experience a wide range of weather conditions during spring and summer? This variability makes it essential to stay updated with the latest forecasts, especially when planning outdoor activities.