As Toronto gears up for the long weekend, the weather brings a mix of conditions, from misty mornings to sunny afternoons. Here’s a detailed forecast to help you plan your weekend activities and outfits.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

15.3°C Condition: Mist

The day begins with mist and 100% humidity, creating a damp and cool start. With a northeast wind at 14 km/h, visibility is limited to 5 km.

Today’s Forecast

Morning: Cloudy with a 30% chance of drizzle. Fog patches will dissipate.

Morning: Cloudy with a 30% chance of drizzle. Fog patches will dissipate.
Afternoon: High of 22°C, feeling like 26°C with the Humidex. Moderate UV index of 5.

Evening: Mainly cloudy, fog patches developing after midnight. Low of 14°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Morning: Cloudy, becoming a mix of sun and clouds as fog patches dissipate.

Morning: Cloudy, becoming a mix of sun and clouds as fog patches dissipate.
Afternoon: High of 25°C, feeling like 30°C with the Humidex. UV index of 8 (very high).

Evening: Clear skies. Low of 16°C.

Day After Tomorrow (Monday)

Day: Sunny with a high of 26°C.

Day: Sunny with a high of 26°C.
Night: Cloudy periods with a low of 17°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today: Layer up in the morning with a light jacket or sweater to keep warm and dry. As the day warms, switch to lighter clothing. Don’t forget sunglasses and sunscreen for the moderate UV index.

Today: Layer up in the morning with a light jacket or sweater to keep warm and dry. As the day warms, switch to lighter clothing. Don't forget sunglasses and sunscreen for the moderate UV index.
Sunday: Start with light layers that can be easily removed as the temperature rises. Sunscreen is essential due to the very high UV index. Comfortable, breathable clothing will help with the humid conditions.

Monday: A perfect day for shorts and t-shirts. Again, use sunscreen to protect against UV rays. A light jacket might be needed in the evening as temperatures drop slightly.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, where today’s weather observations are recorded, is one of the busiest airports in North America, handling over 50 million passengers annually? This makes accurate and timely weather forecasts crucial for the safety and efficiency of air travel.