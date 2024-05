Community Notification

WINNIPEG – NEWS – The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU) is a joint forces unit of the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP. MIHRSOU today provides information regarding Garry EDWARDS Jr. (also known as Brendin EDWARDS, Gary TAIT, Garry CRASSWELL, Garry CRASSWELLER), 45 years of age, a convicted sex offender considered high risk to re-offend in a sexual/violent manner.

EDWARDS was released from Stony Mountain Institution, Manitoba after serving a sentence for one count of being Unlawfully at Large.

EDWARDS is expected to reside in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

EDWARDS has a history of violent sexual offending. Although he has participated in sexual offender treatment in the past, EDWARDS is still considered a high risk to re-offend. All females, both adults and children, are at risk of sexual violence.

DOB:1978-08-27

Height:180 cms / 5 feet, 11 inches

Weight: 71 kgs / 156 lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Distinguishing marks: rose on upper back; scar on left forearm

Background information:

Garry EDWARDS Jr. is a 45-year-old male with a lengthy criminal record including convictions for sexual assault with a weapon, armed robbery, breaking and entering to commit theft, theft, assault and numerous breaches of recognizance.

EDWARDS was previously released on November 6, 2023, in regards to a sentence for 2 counts of sexual assault with a weapon, 2 counts of armed robbery, flight while pursued by a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and theft over $5000. He was convicted of those offences on October 29, 2013, and received a total sentence of 12 years (includes pre-trial custody credit of 18 months and 16 days).

EDWARDS’ previous convictions arose from separate incidents occurring on the same day in April 2012. He initially assaulted a random female by choking her until she nearly lost consciousness. Having threatened to stab her if she did not comply, EDWARDS then pulled the victim into a dark area of a nearby building, robbed her, and sexually assaulted her. Later that day, EDWARDS attacked a second random female by sneaking in behind her as she entered a secure building. EDWARDS robbed her at knife point, sexually assaulted her, and then stole her vehicle to make good his escape. A short time later, police spotted EDWARDS driving the stolen vehicle. EDWARDS attempted to flee both by vehicle and foot, but was nonetheless apprehended.

EDWARDS committed both sexual assault offences on strangers within less than an hour of each other.

Upon release, EDWARDS will be subject to statutory release conditions as issued by the Parole Board of Canada which includes conditions such as:

Reside at location approved by the Correctional Service of Canada

Not to consume, purchase or possess any drugs other than prescribed medication taken as prescribed

Not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol

Immediately report all sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females and any changes to the status of the relationship/friendship to your parole supervisor

Not to contact, directly or indirectly, the victims or members of the victims’ families

EDWARDS will also be subject to a lifetime weapons prohibition order.

EDWARDS has a history of violent and sexual offences. Although he participated in treatment programming in the past, EDWARDS is still considered high risk to re-offend in a sexual and/or sexually violent manner. All females, both adults and children, are at risk.

EDWARDS is expected to take up residence in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

This information is provided to enable members of the public to take suitable measures to protect themselves. Any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct directed at Mr. EDWARDS will not be tolerated.

If you have any information about EDWARDS, please call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at (431) 489-8056. You may also contact the Winnipeg Police Service at (204) 986-6222, your local RCMP Detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 or toll free at 1-800-222-8477.