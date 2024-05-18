The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service is issuing a community safety alert regarding the high potential that extremely toxic drugs are now circulating many of the communities it serves.

Specifically, NAPS has observed a significant spike in apparent opioid-related overdoses in communities within the Northeast Region this month. Some of these recent incidents have been fatal.

Fentanyl is an extremely potent synthetic opioid, and it can often be made more dangerous when drug traffickers mix additional chemicals (aka cutting agents) to their supply.

Please note imagery attached to this community safety alert represent photo illustrations and are not necessarily linked to ongoing investigations connected to this advisory.

Fentanyl is often dyed in a variety of colours, but investigators cannot provide a specific description of the drugs suspected of causing this overdose spike. Because drug traffickers can change the colour of their product quickly, such a description could present a false sense of security for users.

Community members are encouraged to keep a supply of Naloxone on hand, and monitor individuals suffering from a suspected opioid-related overdose. If you, or anyone you know, suffers an overdose please seek medical attention immediately even if the effects appear to have been reversed by Naloxone.

We understand the use of dangerous opioids like Fentanyl is a symptom of serious addiction issues. We strongly encourage anyone who may be suffering form addiction to seek help. Call the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction at 1-866-531-2600 to learn more.

If you have any information about ongoing drug-trafficking activity, please call your local NAPS detachment. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at www.canadiancrimestoppers.org.