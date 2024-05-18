EDMONTON – WILDFIRE UPDATE – As of May 18 at 10:30 a.m., the emergency and evacuation orders have been lifted for Abasand, Beacon Hill, Prairie Creek, and Grayling Terrace. Residents can return home. More info is at www.rmwb.ca.

Wildfire Status

The MWF017 wildfire is still out of control and is about 5.5 km southwest of the Fort McMurray landfill and 4.5 km from Hwy 63 and Hwy 881.

The fire area is now 19,582 hectares, with no growth reported on May 17.

Firefighters, helicopters, and heavy equipment are working to control the fire. Dozer guards and other tools are in place for safety.

Safety Measures

A fire guard has been built from the Athabasca River to Highway 63. Work now focuses on the wildfire’s perimeter, especially on the north and east sides.

Expected rain (about 10 mm) should help reduce fire activity today.

Fire Bans and Restrictions

There is a fire ban in the Fort McMurray, High Level, and Grande Prairie Forest areas.

Off-highway vehicle use is restricted in southern Fort McMurray.

These bans help reduce human-caused wildfires.

Current Wildfires

There are 42 wildfires burning in Alberta’s forest protection area.

Since January 1, there have been 327 wildfires, burning 28,835.7 hectares. Currently, one fire is out of control, two are being held, 17 are under control, three are turned over, and 304 are extinguished.

More wildfire information is available on the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard.

Support for Evacuees

Support is available 24/7 at alberta.ca/emergency or by calling 310-4455.

3,028 people are registered at evacuation centers.

People under mandatory evacuation for 7+ days may get $1,250 per adult and $500 per child. Those not under mandatory evacuation are not eligible.

More info on applying for aid will be available soon at alberta.ca/emergency.

Roads and Highways

No highway closures due to wildfires.

Visit 511.alberta.ca for the latest road closure and travel advisory information.

Health Care

No hospital closures. For details on health care in wildfire areas, visit Alberta Health Services.

Education

All schools in Fort McMurray will open on May 21.

Contact your school authority for the latest info: Fort McMurray Public Schools Fort McMurray Catholic Schools Northland School Division Conseil-Scolaire Centre-Nord



Emergency Alerts

For the latest alerts, visit Alberta Emergency Alert.

Download the Alberta Emergency Alert mobile app for immediate updates.

Emergency Preparedness

Be prepared for emergencies by having supplies like food, water, medications, and important documents for at least a week. Don’t forget supplies for pets. Visit Alberta Emergency Preparedness.

Wildfire Updates