WINNIPEG – WEATHER – As we head into the Victoria Day long weekend, the weather is currently mostly cloudy with a temperature of 12°C. Here’s a detailed forecast for today and the upcoming holiday weekend to help you plan your activities and celebrations.

It looks like the day to really get out will be Sunday as the long-term outlook is calling for the day to live up to its name, sunny and warm conditions will be the peak of the weekend.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT, the weather observed at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 11.5°C. The dew point is 10.5°C, resulting in 94% humidity. Winds are coming from the east-southeast at 19 km/h, and the atmospheric pressure is 100.2 kPa and rising. Visibility is good at 24 km.

Afternoon and Evening Forecast

Afternoon: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers early this morning and a 60% chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Winds will pick up from the southeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high temperature will reach 22°C, and the UV index will be 6, which is high.

Victoria Day Weekend Forecast

Expected Conditions

Saturday, May 18: The day will be mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. Winds will shift to the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h in the morning, then increasing to 50 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h in the afternoon. The high will be 14°C, and the UV index will be 5, which is moderate. Night: The sky will clear with a low of 7°C.

The weather will be sunny with a high of 18°C. Monday, May 20: Expect increasing cloudiness with a high of 15°C. Night: The night will be cloudy with a low of 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today: Dress in layers to adjust to the changing conditions throughout the day. Carry an umbrella or raincoat for the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Light clothing is recommended as temperatures rise in the afternoon.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Winnipeg holds the title of “Sunniest City in Canada” during the spring and summer months? Despite the occasional showers and thunderstorms, Winnipeggers can usually count on plenty of sunshine to enjoy outdoor activities.