THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As we approach the Victoria Day long weekend, the weather is currently cloudy with a temperature of 7°C.

If you are planning a day outdoors, it is looking like Sunday is going to be the best day for that activity. Enjoy your Victoria Day long weekend, Thunder Bay, and stay prepared for the variable weather! Remember while you are having fun to make it home alive. Have a sober driver.

Here’s a detailed forecast for today and the upcoming holiday weekend to help you plan your activities and celebrations.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM EDT, the weather observed at Thunder Bay Airport is cloudy with a temperature of 7.1°C. The dew point is 7.0°C, resulting in 99% humidity. Winds are coming from the west at 8 km/h, and the atmospheric pressure is 100.7 kPa. Visibility is good at 16 km.

Afternoon and Evening Forecast

Afternoon: The sky will remain mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches will dissipate this morning. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h, becoming light later this morning. The high temperature will reach 19°C, and the UV index will be 5, which is moderate.

Victoria Day Weekend Forecast

Expected Conditions

Saturday, May 18: The day will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon, with a risk of a thunderstorm. The high will be 20°C, and the UV index will be 6, which is high. Night: The night will be cloudy with a low of 11°C.

The weather will be sunny with a high of 20°C. Monday, May 20: Expect cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers. The high will reach 15°C. Night: The night will be cloudy with a low of 8°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today: Dress in layers to adjust to the cool, cloudy conditions throughout the day. Carry an umbrella or raincoat for the chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Thunder Bay is known for its “Sleeping Giant”? This iconic natural rock formation, located on the Sibley Peninsula, resembles a giant lying on its back and is a popular spot for hiking and enjoying stunning views of Lake Superior.