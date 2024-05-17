SIOUX LOOKOUT – WEATHER – Good morning, Sioux Lookout! As we approach the Victoria Day long weekend, the weather is currently cloudy with a temperature of 7°C. Here’s a detailed forecast for today and the upcoming holiday weekend, helping you plan your activities and celebrations.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:29 AM CDT, the weather observed at Sioux Lookout Airport is cloudy with a temperature of 6.8°C. The dew point is also 6.8°C, resulting in 100% humidity. Winds are light from the west at 4 km/h, and the atmospheric pressure is 100.7 kPa and falling. Visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Afternoon and Evening Forecast

Afternoon: The sky will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of showers early this morning. It will become a mix of sun and cloud near noon as fog patches dissipate. The high temperature will reach 18°C, and the UV index will be 5, which is moderate.

Victoria Day Weekend Forecast

Expected Conditions

Saturday, May 18: The day will be mainly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will shift from southeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning, to southwest at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h in the afternoon. The high will be 19°C, with a UV index of 5, which is moderate. Night: The night will be cloudy with a low of 9°C.

The weather will be sunny with a high of 19°C. Monday, May 20: Expect cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers. The high will reach 17°C. Night: The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 8°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today: Dress in layers to adapt to the cool, cloudy morning and the warmer, sunnier afternoon. Carry an umbrella or raincoat due to the chance of early morning showers.

Dress in layers to adapt to the cool, cloudy morning and the warmer, sunnier afternoon. Carry an umbrella or raincoat due to the chance of early morning showers. Saturday: Light clothing is recommended for the day, with a rain jacket or umbrella for the high chance of showers and potential thunderstorms. Windproof attire will also be beneficial due to gusty winds.

Light clothing is recommended for the day, with a rain jacket or umbrella for the high chance of showers and potential thunderstorms. Windproof attire will also be beneficial due to gusty winds. Sunday and Monday: Enjoy the sunny weather on Sunday with light, breathable clothing. For Monday, be prepared for showers with waterproof gear.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Sioux Lookout is known for its clear night skies and is often a great spot for stargazing? The fluctuating weather this weekend, from sunny to cloudy with showers, shows the typical variability experienced in the region.