SAULT STE. MARIE – WEATHER – Good morning, Sault Ste. Marie! As we approach the Victoria Day long weekend, the weather is currently misty with a temperature of 12°C. Here’s a detailed forecast for today and the upcoming holiday weekend, helping you plan your activities and outings.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM EDT, the weather observed at Sault Ste. Marie Airport is misty with a temperature of 11.5°C. The dew point is also at 11.5°C, resulting in 100% humidity. Winds are light from the north at 2 km/h, and the atmospheric pressure is 100.8 kPa and falling. Visibility is limited to 4 km due to the mist.

Afternoon and Evening Forecast

The misty conditions will give way to a mix of sun and cloud near noon. The high temperature will reach 20°C, and the UV index will be 6, which is considered high. Evening: The evening will start with a few clouds, but cloudiness will increase late in the evening. Fog patches are expected to develop near midnight. The temperature will drop to a low of 8°C.

Victoria Day Weekend Forecast

Expected Conditions

The day will start cloudy, with clearing expected late in the morning as fog patches dissipate. Winds will pick up, becoming east at 20 km/h late in the afternoon. The high will be 23°C, with a UV index of 7, which is high. Sunday, May 19: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 20°C. Night: The night will have cloudy periods with a low of 8°C.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 20°C. Monday, May 20: The weather will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of showers, making it a bit more unpredictable. The high will reach 21°C. Night: The night will be cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 10°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Light clothing is recommended, with a jacket handy for the morning fog. Prepare for the possibility of light showers in the evening. Sunday and Monday: Light, breathable clothing will be best for the mix of sun and cloud. Keep an umbrella or raincoat nearby due to the increased chances of showers.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Sault Ste. Marie experiences a unique microclimate influenced by the Great Lakes? This often results in rapidly changing weather conditions, as we can see with the mix of sun, cloud, and showers forecasted for the upcoming days.