As we approach the Victoria Day long weekend, communities across Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake are currently experiencing light rain with a temperature of 8°C. Here’s a detailed forecast for today and the upcoming holiday weekend to help you plan your activities and celebrations.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:04 AM CDT, the weather observed at Big Trout Lake Airport is light rain with a temperature of 7.6°C. The dew point is 4.4°C, resulting in 80% humidity. Winds are coming from the east-southeast at 8 km/h, and the atmospheric pressure is 101.0 kPa. Visibility is 16 km due to the light rain.

Afternoon and Evening Forecast

Afternoon: The sky will remain cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. Winds will pick up, becoming east at 30 km/h. The high temperature will reach 14°C, and the UV index will be 3, which is moderate.

Victoria Day Weekend Forecast

Expected Conditions

Saturday, May 18: The day will be mainly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers in the afternoon. Winds will be from the east at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high will be 16°C, with a UV index of 4, which is moderate. Night: Showers are expected with a low of 9°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today: Dress warmly and carry an umbrella or raincoat due to the light rain and cool temperatures. Layering is advisable to adjust to changing conditions throughout the day.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that the Victoria Day long weekend often marks the start of the fishing and camping season in many Northern Ontario communities? Despite the rainy forecast, many enthusiasts will still enjoy their outdoor activities, showcasing the region’s resilience and love for nature.