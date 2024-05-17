Good morning, Kenora! As we approach the Victoria Day long weekend, the weather is currently foggy with a temperature of 6°C. Play for fun and remember to drive sober.

Here’s a detailed forecast for today and the upcoming holiday weekend to help you plan your activities and celebrations.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT, the weather observed at Kenora Airport is foggy with a temperature of 6.4°C. The dew point is also 6.4°C, resulting in 100% humidity. Winds are coming from the east-southeast at 10 km/h, and the atmospheric pressure is 100.6 kPa and falling. Visibility is limited to 0.4 km due to the fog.

Afternoon and Evening Forecast

Afternoon: The sky will be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Fog patches will dissipate this morning. Winds will shift to southeast at 20 km/h, and the high temperature will reach 20°C. The UV index will be 5, which is moderate.

Victoria Day Weekend Forecast

Expected Conditions

Saturday, May 18: The day will be cloudy with a 70% chance of showers, changing to a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon. Winds will shift from southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, to 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h in the afternoon. The high will be 17°C, with temperatures falling to 10°C in the afternoon. The UV index will be 5, which is moderate. Night: The night will be cloudy with a low of 9°C.

The weather will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21°C. Monday, May 20: Expect cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers. The high will reach 15°C. Night: The night will have cloudy periods with a low of 9°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today: Dress warmly in layers due to the cool, foggy morning. Carry an umbrella or raincoat for the chance of showers and dress in lighter clothing as temperatures rise in the afternoon.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Kenora’s name is derived from the first two letters of the names of the adjacent Keewatin, Norman, and Rat Portage towns? This unique origin reflects the community spirit and unity of the region.