Sudbury – Weather – Good morning, Greater Sudbury! Today, we start our day with mostly cloudy skies and a temperature of 13°C. The weather will see some dynamic changes throughout the day, with potential showers and thunderstorms. Here’s a detailed look at what to expect today and over the next few days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM EDT, the weather observed at Greater Sudbury Airport is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 13.3°C. The dew point is at 8.2°C, and the humidity is 71%. Winds are coming from the south-southeast at 18 km/h, and the atmospheric pressure is 101.0 kPa and falling. Visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Afternoon and Evening Forecast

Afternoon: The sky will remain mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. The wind will pick up, becoming south at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h. The high temperature will reach 20°C, and the UV index will be 5, which is moderate.

Extended Victoria Day Long Weekend Forecast

Expected Conditions

Saturday, May 18: The day will start cloudy, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning as fog patches dissipate. The high will reach 24°C, with a humidex making it feel like 26°C. The UV index will be 7, which is high. Night: Clear skies with a low of 12°C.

The weather will be sunny with a high of 25°C. Monday, May 20: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 24°C. Night: The sky will be cloudy with a low of 14°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today: With a chance of showers and thunderstorms, it’s wise to carry a rain jacket or umbrella. The mild temperatures make layering a good choice.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Greater Sudbury is known for its unique climate influenced by the numerous lakes and forests surrounding the city? This natural setting often leads to more pronounced weather patterns, such as the higher likelihood of fog patches and variable precipitation.