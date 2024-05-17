By Kacie Albert

FORT WORTH, Texas – Following an intense two days of competition inside Cowtown Coliseum for Ride For Redemption, the final roster of riders is set for the upcoming 2024 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals: Unleash The Beast – Championship on May 18-19. Daniel Keeping (Montague, Texas) went a perfect 2-for-2 to win Ride For Redemption and advance to the Championship inside AT&T Stadium, while Bob Mitchell (Steelville, Missouri), Mauricio Moriera (Gaviao Peixoto, Brazil), JaCauy Hale (Ganado, Arizona) and Shane Scott (Molalla, Oregon) also finished inside the Top 5 to punch their tickets to Arlington.

Keeping, Mitchell, Moreira, Hale and Scott will join the 20 riders who advanced via Eliminations, held May 9-12 in Fort Worth, in the Championship inside AT&T Stadium this weekend. Across the two nights of competition, each rider will attempt two bulls nightly. When the dust settles, the rider with the most Unleash The Beast points will be crowned the 2024 PBR World Champion, earning the coveted gold buckle and accompanying $1 million bonus. The aggregate winner of those four rounds will win the 2024 PBR World Finals event title.

Keeping, known to ride best under pressure – he knocked down the title-winning ride for the 2023 PBR Teams Champion Texas Rattlers – got off to a hot start in Round 1, topping Grey Fox (Universal Pro Rodeo/Rachel & Dustin Powell/Delmas/Williams) for 83.5 points. The score positioned Keeping fifth on the event leaderboard.

In Round 2, as Keeping took to the chutes for his out, he was in a must-ride position since his score left him outside the Top 5. Nodding with confidence on Mr. Right Now (Silent 7/Hilton Bull Co.), Keeping remained in perfect time with the powerful animal athlete, reaching the requisite 8 as the crowd erupted in cheer.

While the ride was reviewed, Keeping was confirmed to have made the whistle, awarded a crucial 88.5 points to cement the Ride For Redemption win and punch his ticket to the Championship.

As the only other rider to go a perfect 2-for-2, Mitchell finished second.

After covering Bubba G (Dakota Rodeo/Brian & Ashley Pintar/Clay Struve/Chad Berger) for 81.25 points on Wednesday night, Mitchell made a business decision that proved wise in Round 2, declining a re-ride after he was marked 73.5 points on Full Throttle (Classic Jack Cattle/Viducic Bucking Bulls).

Moreira, Hale and Scott all delivered Ride For Redemption-best 89-point rides in Round 2 to earn their berths to the Championship inside the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Moreira lit up the scoreboard on Chupacabra (Blake Sharp/UB Bucking Company), while Hale conquered Lapua (Blake Sharp/Floyd/Wilson/High Voltage) and Scott topped Trump Train (Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger).

The 2024 PBR World Finals will conclude with the Championship on Saturday, May 18 at 7:45 p.m. CDT and Sunday, May 19 at 1:45 p.m. CDT in Arlington at AT&T Stadium. Inside the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, there will be two rounds of competition nightly. Following those four rounds, PBR will crown the World Champion, World Finals event winner, Rookie of the Year and more.

PBR Unleash The Beast

2024 PBR World Finals – Ride For Redemption

Cowtown Coliseum – Fort Worth, Texas

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2- Event Aggregate)

Daniel Keeping, 83.5-88.5-172.00 Bob Mitchell, 81.25-73.5-154.75 Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-89-89.00

(tie). JaCauy Hale, 0-89-89.00

(tie). Shane Scott, 0-89-89.00

Dawson Branton, 87.75-0-87.75 Ramon de Lima, 0-87.25-87.25 Grayson Cole, 0-87-87.00

(tie). Jean Fernandes Pereira, 0-87-87.00

Vitor Losnake, 86.5-0-86.50 Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-86.25-86.25 João Henrique Lucas, 0-86-86.00 Rafael dos Santos, 85-0-85.00 Paulo Eduardo Rossetto, 84.75-0-84.75

