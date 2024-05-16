Extreme Fire Behaviour Due to Drought and High Winds; Community Evacuations Underway
Winnipeg – Wildfire Update – As Manitoba battles numerous wildfires, the Manitoba Wildfire Service, the Office of the Fire Commissioner (OFC), the Manitoba Emergency Management Organization (EMO), and the Manitoba Fire Service are actively responding to fires around Flin Flon and The Pas. Severe drought conditions and high winds are causing extreme fire behaviour.
Current Fire Status:
- Fire WE010: Near Flin Flon, this fire has grown to approximately 37,000 hectares. It threatens cottage subdivisions including Sourdough Bay, Whitefish Lake, Twin Lakes, Schist Lake North, and Cranberry Portage. Cranberry Portage, 1.5 km from the fire, has been evacuated to The Pas.
- Evacuation centres: Wescana Inn in The Pas for Cranberry Portage residents and Victoria Inn in Flin Flon for other affected subdivisions.
- 675 residents evacuated so far, with numbers likely to increase. No estimated return date.
Health and Safety Advisory:
- Residents are advised to protect against smoke inhalation by staying indoors, closing windows and doors, using air conditioning units on recirculate, and drinking plenty of water.
- For assistance, dial 211 or toll-free at 1-855-275-1197, or use the chat at 211 Manitoba.
Travel and Infrastructure Updates:
- Highways: PTH 10 open with police escort from 8 a.m. to midnight. Checkstops at Little Spruce Road and Northstar Road (north) and Athapap Road (south). PTH 10 closed outside these hours. Sherridon access road remains closed. For road conditions, visit Manitoba 511.
- Hydro: Power restored in impacted areas.
- Railways: Fire damage to the railway between Cranberry Portage and Pukatawagan has been repaired; service to resume shortly.
- Communications: Services restored to Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage, and Sherridon.
Park and Campground Closures:
- Bakers Narrows and Grass River provincial parks, including campgrounds at Bakers Narrows, Gyles, Iskwasum Landing, and Reed Lake, are closed until at least May 27. Backcountry travel along the Grass River from Cranberry Portage to Reed Lake is prohibited. Updates available at Manitoba Parks.
Firefighting Efforts:
- Air tankers and helicopters are deployed.
- Additional fire crews from Manitoba, Parks Canada, and expected reinforcements from New Brunswick and Quebec.
Additional Fire Updates:
- Fire WE011: Near Wanless, north of The Pas, covers approximately 2,785 hectares and is 2.5 km from Wanless. Crews are protecting the hydro line between The Pas and Cranberry Portage.
Burn Permit Information:
- Provincial burning permits are required from April 1 to Nov. 15 annually. For municipal burning restrictions, visit Manitoba Wildfire. Always check weather conditions, have adequate suppression equipment, ensure proper fuel breaks, and never leave fires unattended.