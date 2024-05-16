TORONTO – WEATHER – Toronto is waking up to a crisp, mainly clear morning on May 16, 2024. As the day progresses, residents can expect a mix of sun and clouds, with a slight chance of afternoon showers. Let’s dive into the detailed forecast for today and the upcoming days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM EDT, the temperature at Toronto Pearson International Airport is 11.3°C. The skies are mainly clear, and the barometric pressure is at 101.1 kPa and rising. The humidity stands at 76%, with a dew point of 7.2°C, and visibility is excellent at 24 km. A gentle NNW wind is blowing at 7 km/h.

Afternoon and Evening Forecast

Today will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. Fog patches from the morning will dissipate, leading to a high of 22°C, with a humidex of 25 making it feel slightly warmer. The UV index is high at 7, so make sure to apply sunscreen if you’re heading outdoors.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a continued 30% chance of early evening showers. Fog patches are likely to develop after midnight, with temperatures dropping to a low of 14°C.

Extended Long Weekend Forecast

Expected Conditions

Friday, May 17, 2024: The day will start cloudy, with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon. Morning fog patches will dissipate, and the high will reach 19°C. The UV index will be moderate at 5. By night, the skies will remain cloudy with temperatures dipping to 13°C.

Saturday, May 18, 2024: Cloudy skies will dominate, with the temperature rising to a high of 21°C. During the night, expect cloudy periods with a low of 13°C.

Sunday, May 19, 2024: A mix of sun and cloud is anticipated, along with a 30% chance of showers. The day’s high will be 22°C. Nighttime will bring cloudy periods, with a low of 13°C.

Monday, May 20, 2024: The weather will feature a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 21°C. The night will have cloudy periods and a low of 13°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the forecast, here’s what you should consider wearing:

Today: Light layers for the mild morning, and perhaps a light jacket for the cooler evening. An umbrella might come in handy due to the chance of showers.

Light layers for the mild morning, and perhaps a light jacket for the cooler evening. An umbrella might come in handy due to the chance of showers. Tomorrow: A raincoat or umbrella is advisable due to the higher chance of afternoon showers. Comfortable layers will suit the moderate temperatures.

A raincoat or umbrella is advisable due to the higher chance of afternoon showers. Comfortable layers will suit the moderate temperatures. Weekend: Light to medium layers will be perfect for the cloudy but mild conditions. Keep an umbrella close by for potential showers on Sunday.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, where today’s observations were recorded, is one of the busiest airports in North America, often experiencing rapid changes in weather conditions that can impact flights. Its location makes it a key point for accurate weather data in the region.