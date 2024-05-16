Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations Now Active in Northeast Fire Region

Time of Report: May 16, 2024, 17:10

SAULT STE. MARIE – Wildfire Update – The Ontario government has enacted Outdoor Burning Regulations for the Northeast Fire Region, with updates on fire conditions to be issued every Monday and Thursday.

Fire Situation Updates to be Published Twice Weekly

The next update on the fire situation will be provided on Monday, May 20. Currently, there is one active wildland fire in the Northeast Region, the only new fire reported since the last update.

Current Fire Activity in Northeast Region

Pembroke 2 (PEM002) was confirmed on May 16 and is now under control. The 0.1-hectare fire is located along Highway 17, approximately 34 kilometers west of Deep River. One FireRanger crew is assigned to manage this fire.

Fire Hazard Levels Across the Northeast

As of this update, fire hazard levels vary across the Northeast Region, ranging from moderate to high, with some low-hazard areas around North Bay, along James Bay, and between Deloro and Clyde Forks in the southern part of the region.

Reminder: Follow Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds the public to exercise caution when performing outdoor burning. Alternatives like composting or using local landfills are encouraged for disposing of yard waste and woody debris. If burning is necessary, adhere strictly to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Fires should be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always have adequate tools and water on hand to contain the fire at the site. For a comprehensive list of safe outdoor burning practices, consult Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

How to Report Wildland Fires

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For fires south of these rivers, dial 9-1-1.