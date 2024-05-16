Sioux Lookout starts the day with cloudy skies and cool temperatures. As we approach the Victoria Day long weekend, let’s explore the weather forecast for today and the upcoming days to help you plan your activities.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 5:00 AM CDT, the temperature at Sioux Lookout Airport is 9.6°C. The sky is cloudy, with a barometric pressure of 101.1 kPa, which is falling. The humidity is at 58%, with a dew point of 1.8°C. Winds are blowing from the SSE at 10 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Afternoon and Evening Forecast

The weather will remain cloudy throughout the day, with a 60% chance of showers. Winds will increase from the southeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h late this morning. The high will reach 11°C, with a UV index of 4, indicating moderate UV radiation.

Tonight, expect cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Fog patches will develop near midnight. Winds from the southeast will become light late this evening, and the low will be 6°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Friday, May 17, 2024: The day will be cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 16°C. By night, the skies will remain cloudy with a 40% chance of showers, and temperatures will drop to 9°C.

Saturday, May 18, 2024: Expect cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers. The high will reach 25°C. The night will remain cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 7°C.

Sunday, May 19, 2024: A mix of sun and cloud is forecasted, with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 17°C. By night, skies will have cloudy periods with a low of 8°C.

Monday, May 20, 2024: The day will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 20°C, and the night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the forecast, here’s what to consider wearing:

Today: Dress in layers to stay warm during the cool day. An umbrella and raincoat are essential due to the high chance of showers.

Tomorrow: A raincoat or umbrella is advisable due to the chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. Comfortable layers will suit the moderate temperatures.

Weekend: Light, breathable clothing will be perfect for the mild conditions. Keep an umbrella handy for possible showers, especially on Saturday.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sioux Lookout, known as the “Hub of the North,” experiences a wide range of weather patterns due to its inland location. The city often sees rapid changes in weather, making local forecasts particularly valuable for residents planning their outdoor activities.