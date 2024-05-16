Sault Ste. Marie starts the day with cool, mainly clear skies. As we approach the Victoria Day long weekend, let’s explore the weather forecast for today and the upcoming days to help you plan your activities.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM EDT, the temperature at Sault Ste. Marie Airport is 3.1°C. The sky is mainly clear, with a barometric pressure of 101.3 kPa, which is falling. The humidity is at 100%, with a dew point of 3.1°C. Winds are light, blowing from the east at 5 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 km.

Afternoon and Evening Forecast

The weather will remain sunny in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud by noon. Winds from the east will increase to 20 km/h this afternoon. The high will reach 19°C, with a UV index of 7, indicating high UV radiation, so take precautions if you’re outside.

Tonight, expect cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers overnight. Winds from the east will become light this evening, and the low will be 10°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Friday, May 17, 2024: The day will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon, clearing late in the afternoon. The high will be 19°C. By night, skies will clear, with temperatures dropping to 9°C.

Saturday, May 18, 2024: Expect sunny skies with a high of 25°C. The night will bring cloudy periods with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 12°C.

Sunday, May 19, 2024: Cloudy skies are forecasted, with a high of 19°C. By night, skies will clear, and temperatures will fall to 7°C.

Monday, May 20, 2024: The day will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. The high will reach 23°C, and the night will have cloudy periods with a low of 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the forecast, here’s what to consider wearing:

Today: Dress in layers to stay warm during the cool morning and shed layers as temperatures rise in the afternoon. Sunglasses and sunscreen are essential due to the high UV index.

Dress in layers to stay warm during the cool morning and shed layers as temperatures rise in the afternoon. Sunglasses and sunscreen are essential due to the high UV index. Tomorrow: A raincoat or umbrella is advisable due to the high chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. Comfortable layers will suit the moderate temperatures.

A raincoat or umbrella is advisable due to the high chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. Comfortable layers will suit the moderate temperatures. Weekend: Light, breathable clothing will be perfect for the sunny and warm conditions on Saturday. Keep an umbrella handy for possible showers in the evening. For Sunday, dress warmly for the cooler, cloudy day.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sault Ste. Marie, located on the border of Ontario and Michigan, often experiences weather patterns influenced by both Lake Superior and Lake Huron. This unique location can lead to rapid changes in weather conditions, making local forecasts particularly valuable for residents.