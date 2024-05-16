Region Experiences Low Wildfire Hazard Due to Wet Weather

Northwest Region Update

Time of Report: May 16, 2024, 17:22 CDT Next Update: May 20, 2024

Current Fire Status:

As of the late afternoon on May 16, there are no new or active fires in the Northwest Region.

Recent Fire Discoveries:

Fort Frances 4 (FOR 004): Discovered near Hwy. 502 by Vedette Lake, approximately 55 km northeast of Fort Frances, on May 15. The 0.1-hectare fire has been extinguished.

Weather and Fire Hazard Conditions:

Wet weather has led to a low wildfire hazard in the Kenora, Dryden, and Fort Frances sectors. Southern areas of Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, and Thunder Bay sectors also show low hazard, while northern parts show moderate to high hazard conditions. The Nipigon sector ranges from moderate to high hazard. Expected widespread wet weather is likely to lower these hazard conditions further in areas receiving rainfall.

Outdoor Burning Regulations:

Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations are now in effect for the Northwest Region. When disposing of yard waste and woody debris, consider composting or using your local landfill. If burning is necessary, follow these regulations:

Fires should be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Ensure you have adequate tools and water to control the fire at the site.

Consult the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations for safe burning practices.

Reporting Wildland Fires: