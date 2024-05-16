Lake of the Woods and Kenora start the day with light rain and cool temperatures. As we approach the Victoria Day long weekend, let’s explore the weather forecast for today and the upcoming days to help you plan your activities.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 5:00 AM CDT, the temperature at Kenora Airport is 8.9°C. Light rain is falling, with a barometric pressure of 100.9 kPa, which is falling. The humidity is at 95%, with a dew point of 8.1°C. Winds are blowing from the east at 7 km/h, and visibility is good at 19 km.

Afternoon and Evening Forecast

Periods of rain are expected to end near noon, followed by cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. The high will reach 12°C, with a UV index of 3, indicating moderate UV radiation.

Tonight, expect cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers in the evening. The low will be 5°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Friday, May 17, 2024: The day will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h. The high will be 19°C. By night, the skies will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers, and temperatures will drop to 12°C.

Saturday, May 18, 2024: Expect cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers. The high will reach 24°C. The night will remain cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 9°C.

Sunday, May 19, 2024: A mix of sun and cloud is forecasted, with a high of 19°C. By night, skies will have cloudy periods with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 10°C.

Monday, May 20, 2024: The day will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a low of 9°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the forecast, here’s what to consider wearing:

Today: Waterproof clothing, including a raincoat and boots, will keep you dry during the morning rain. Light layers are recommended as temperatures rise in the afternoon.

Waterproof clothing, including a raincoat and boots, will keep you dry during the morning rain. Light layers are recommended as temperatures rise in the afternoon. Tomorrow: Comfortable layers and a raincoat or umbrella for the chance of showers. Dress in breathable fabrics to stay comfortable in moderate temperatures.

Comfortable layers and a raincoat or umbrella for the chance of showers. Dress in breathable fabrics to stay comfortable in moderate temperatures. Weekend: Light, breathable clothing suitable for the mild conditions. An umbrella and raincoat are necessary due to the likelihood of showers.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Lake of the Woods, with its vast water surface, can influence local weather patterns, causing rapid changes in weather conditions. This makes accurate local forecasts crucial for residents and visitors planning outdoor activities.