Today starts with sunny and cool conditions across Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake. As we approach the Victoria Day long weekend, let’s explore the weather forecast for today and the upcoming days to help you plan your activities.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 5:00 AM CDT, the temperature at Big Trout Lake Airport is 3.6°C. The sky is sunny, with a barometric pressure of 101.3 kPa. The humidity is at 73%, with a dew point of -0.8°C. Winds are blowing from the SSE at 9 km/h, and visibility is good at 16 km.

Afternoon and Evening Forecast

The weather will see increasing cloudiness early this morning. Winds will shift from the southeast at 20 km/h late this afternoon. The high will reach 17°C, with a UV index of 1, indicating low UV radiation.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers before morning. Winds from the southeast will become light late this evening, and the low will be 6°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Friday, May 17, 2024: The day will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. Winds will become east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. The high will be 14°C, with a UV index of 2, indicating low UV radiation. By night, the skies will remain cloudy, and the temperature will drop to 6°C.

Saturday, May 18, 2024: Expect cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers. The high will reach 17°C. At night, showers are expected, with temperatures dropping to 10°C.

Sunday, May 19, 2024: Showers will continue, with a high of 13°C. By night, skies will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 6°C.

Monday, May 20, 2024: The day will be cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 13°C, and the night will have cloudy periods with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 3°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the forecast, here’s what to consider wearing:

Dress in layers to stay warm during the cool morning and shed layers as temperatures rise in the afternoon. Sunglasses are recommended due to sunny conditions early in the day. Tomorrow: A raincoat or umbrella is essential due to the high chance of showers throughout the day. Comfortable layers will suit the moderate temperatures.

A raincoat or umbrella is essential due to the high chance of showers throughout the day. Comfortable layers will suit the moderate temperatures. Weekend: Light, breathable clothing will be perfect for the mild conditions. An umbrella and raincoat are necessary due to the high likelihood of showers, especially on Saturday and Sunday.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The weather patterns in Northern Ontario, including areas like Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and surrounding regions, can be highly variable due to the influence of large lakes and the region’s northern latitude. This variability makes accurate local forecasts crucial for residents planning outdoor activities.