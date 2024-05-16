Two Arrested in Kenora Drug Trafficking Investigation

Kenora, ON – Two individuals are facing drug trafficking charges following a comprehensive investigation by the Kenora Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On May 15, 2024, just before 4:30 p.m., the Kenora OPP CSCU, alongside the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau, and Treaty Three Police Service, executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on Minto Crescent in Kenora.

The search led to the arrest of two people and the seizure of suspected methamphetamine and dilaudid. Additionally, officers confiscated Canadian currency, other drug trafficking-related items, and brass knuckles.

Charged Individuals:

Owen CHANG, 30, Kenora : Possession of Prohibited Device or Ammunition for Dangerous Purpose Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine Trafficking in Schedule I Substance – Opioid Failure to Comply with Release Order (two counts)

: Kayla ASSIN, 35, Kenora : Possession of Prohibited Device or Ammunition for Dangerous Purpose Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine Trafficking in Schedule I Substance – Opioid Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 Failure to Comply with Release Order (two counts)

:

Both individuals are being held in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora at a later date.

Anyone with information about illegal drug possession and trafficking is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).