Montreal Resident Faces Multiple Charges After Stolen Vehicle Incident in Hodgson Township

DRYDEN – NEWS – A Montreal resident is facing several charges after a stolen vehicle incident in Hodgson Township on May 15, 2024. Thankfully there were no serious injuries as a result of the chase and collision.

Just before 7:00 p.m., officers from the Ignace Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were monitoring traffic on Highway 17 when they were alerted by an Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system about a stolen vehicle. The officers located the vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver sped away.

The Dryden Detachment officers set up a tire deflation device on Highway 17. Even after hitting the device, the vehicle continued to speed through Dryden.

Soon after, the vehicle crashed into another car, and the suspect ran away on foot. Officers caught and arrested the suspect.

Dung CAO, 49, from Montreal, Quebec, has been charged with:

Assaulting a Peace Officer with a Weapon

Dangerous Operation of a Vehicle

Fleeing from a Peace Officer

Possession of Stolen Property Over $5,000

Obstructing a Peace Officer

Resisting Arrest

CAO is being held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on May 16, 2024.