Greenstone Geraldton begins the day with cool, mainly clear skies. As we approach the Victoria Day long weekend, let’s explore the weather forecast for today and the upcoming days to help you plan your activities.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM EDT, the temperature at Geraldton Airport is 2.7°C. The sky is mainly clear, with a barometric pressure of 101.4 kPa. The humidity is at 95%, with a dew point of 2.0°C. Winds are light, blowing from the east at 4 km/h, and visibility is good at 16 km.

Afternoon and Evening Forecast

The weather will remain mainly sunny in the morning, with increasing cloudiness near noon. Winds will shift from the east to the south at 20 km/h this afternoon. The high will reach 15°C, with a UV index of 6, indicating high UV radiation, so take precautions if you’re outside.

Tonight, expect cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers late in the evening and overnight. Winds will become east at 20 km/h late this evening, and the low will be 7°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Friday, May 17, 2024: The day will be cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the morning. The high will be 16°C. By night, the skies will remain cloudy, with temperatures dropping to 7°C.

Saturday, May 18, 2024: Expect sunny skies with a high of 26°C. The night will bring cloudy periods with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 11°C.

Sunday, May 19, 2024: A mix of sun and cloud is forecasted, with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 24°C. By night, skies will clear, and temperatures will fall to 7°C.

Monday, May 20, 2024: The day will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. The high will reach 23°C, and the night will have cloudy periods with a low of 6°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the forecast, here’s what to consider wearing:

Today: Dress in layers to stay warm during the cool morning and shed layers as temperatures rise in the afternoon. Sunglasses and sunscreen are essential due to the high UV index.

Dress in layers to stay warm during the cool morning and shed layers as temperatures rise in the afternoon. Sunglasses and sunscreen are essential due to the high UV index. Tomorrow: A raincoat or umbrella is advisable due to the chance of showers in the morning. Comfortable layers will suit the moderate temperatures.

A raincoat or umbrella is advisable due to the chance of showers in the morning. Comfortable layers will suit the moderate temperatures. Weekend: Light, breathable clothing will be perfect for the sunny and warm conditions on Saturday. Keep an umbrella handy for possible showers in the evening. For Sunday, dress warmly for the cooler, cloudy day.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Greenstone, which includes Geraldton, experiences a wide range of temperatures and weather patterns due to its northern location and proximity to several large lakes. This makes local forecasts particularly valuable for residents planning their outdoor activities.