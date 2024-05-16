Greater Sudbury will see a mix of sun and clouds today, with a slight chance of showers. Here’s a detailed look at today’s weather and the forecast for the coming days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The day starts with a mix of sun and clouds, and a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 25°C, and the morning will be pleasant with light winds.

Afternoon and Evening Forecast

This afternoon, the mix of sun and cloud will continue with a slight chance of showers. By evening, the skies will become partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to a low of 11°C.

Extended Victoria Day Long Weekend Forecast

Expected Conditions

Monday, May 20, 2024: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures reaching a high of 27°C. Cloudy periods will continue into the night, with a low of 12°C.

Tuesday, May 21, 2024: Mainly sunny skies are forecasted, with a high of 28°C. The night will be clear, with a low of 15°C.

Wednesday, May 22, 2024: The weather will remain sunny, with a high of 29°C. Nighttime will bring clear skies and a low of 16°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Based on the forecast, consider the following:

Today: Light layers are suitable for the mix of sun and cloud. An umbrella could be useful due to the chance of showers.

Weekend: Light, breathable clothing is ideal for the warm and sunny conditions. Sunglasses and sunscreen are recommended.

Weather Trivia

Greater Sudbury is known for its significant temperature swings between day and night, especially during the transitional seasons. This makes layering an essential part of daily attire for residents.