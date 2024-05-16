THUNDER BAY – LIVING – The Victoria Day weekend is almost here, and Thunder Bay is ready to celebrate with a variety of family-friendly activities and events.

Whether you’re looking to enjoy outdoor adventures, cultural experiences, or simply relax with your loved ones, there’s something for everyone in Thunder Bay this holiday weekend.

Visit Fort William Historical Park

Step back in time at Fort William Historical Park, where you can explore one of North America’s largest living history attractions. During the Victoria Day weekend, the park will host special events including historical reenactments, guided tours, and interactive activities that are perfect for all ages. Experience life in the 19th century and learn about the rich history of the fur trade in the region.

Walk Around Boulevard Lake

For nature lovers, Boulevard Lake offers a variety of outdoor activities. Hike the scenic trails, take in breathtaking views from the Current River Dam, or enjoy a picnic surrounded by the beauty of the great outdoors. The park is an ideal spot for bird watching, fishing, and spotting local wildlife.

There is a new playground on the south side of Boulevard Lake, and the kids or grandchildren will love it.

Don’t forget to bring your camera to capture the memories.

Family Fun at Centennial Park

Centennial Park is a great destination for families looking to enjoy a day outdoors. The park features playgrounds, picnic areas, and a mini-zoo with farm animals that children will love.

Explore Local Art and Culture

Thunder Bay’s vibrant arts scene offers plenty to see and do. Visit the Thunder Bay Art Gallery to view exhibits showcasing local and Indigenous artists. Take a stroll through the Bay & Algoma District, where you can explore unique shops, cafes, and enjoy. Don’t miss the always active Waterfront District. Explore Goods n Co. on the corner of Red River Road and Court Street. Be sure to stop in at 3Ride and check out the bikes and gear. Stop by the Dene Cree Store on Red River Road that has just opened.

Adventure at Trowbridge Falls

For those seeking adventure, Trowbridge Falls provides an excellent setting for hiking and exploring the picturesque cascades. The trails offer varying levels of difficulty, making it a suitable destination for both casual walkers and avid hikers. The falls are particularly beautiful in the spring, making it a must-visit spot during the Victoria Day weekend.

Enjoy Local Cuisine

Thunder Bay’s diverse culinary scene offers something for everyone. You’ll find a variety of dining options to satisfy your taste buds. Many local restaurants will have special menus and offers to celebrate the long weekend.

Long weekends and barbecue just seem to be a perfect fit. It is time to get out and grill? What are the family favourites? Ribs, Steak, chicken, the choice is all yours.

Participate in Community Events

Check out the local community calendar for a list of events happening over the Victoria Day weekend. From farmers’ markets to outdoor concerts and family-friendly activities, there are plenty of opportunities to engage with the local community and enjoy the festive spirit.

Thunder Bay offers a perfect mix of outdoor adventure, cultural experiences, and relaxation. No matter how you choose to spend your Victoria Day weekend, you’re sure to find something that will make it memorable.

For more information on events and activities, visit the City of Thunder Bay website or follow local updates on social media. Enjoy the long weekend!