THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Canadian Coast Guard has opened its Inshore Rescue Boat (IRB) stations for the summer boating season across the Great Lakes, Georgian Bay, and the St. Lawrence River.

In addition to these IRB stations, the Canadian Coast Guard operates search and rescue stations in Thunder Bay, Tobermory, Meaford, Goderich, Amherstburg, Port Dover, Port Weller, Cobourg, and Kingston. Marine Communications and Traffic Services centres in Sarnia and Prescott provide marine safety communications, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton coordinates responses to search and rescue cases.

Crewed by post-secondary students hired and trained by the Coast Guard, these stations enhance maritime search and rescue services during the busy recreational boating period.

IRB Station Locations:

Britt on Gereaux Island

Brebeuf Island (Georgian Bay)

Hill Island (St. Lawrence River)

Corunna (St. Clair River)

Mitchell’s Bay (Lake St. Clair)

Long Point (Lake Erie)

These stations will be operational from May 15, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time until September 4, 2024.

As the waterways remain very cold at this time of year, boaters are encouraged to consult Transport Canada’s Safe Boating Guide for essential safety information. On-water emergencies can be reported 24/7 via the toll-free number 1-800-267-7270 or marine VHF radio channel 16.