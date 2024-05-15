Winnipeg – Weather – In Winnipeg today, it is a chilly and damp start with mostly cloudy skies sets the tone for a day dominated by rain showers and mild winds. The city’s weather will gradually transition to heavier showers by the afternoon, suggesting a need for waterproof gear for those venturing outdoors.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As observed at 5:00 AM CDT at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, the temperature stands at 9.0°C with a dew point of 7.6°C, contributing to a high humidity level of 91%. The pressure is at 101.3 kPa and falling, indicating the approach of more inclement weather. Winds are coming from the east-northeast at 11 km/h, and visibility remains clear at 24 km.

Today, Winnipeg will experience cloudy skies with showers beginning this morning, expected to accumulate between 5 to 10 mm. Winds will shift to the east at 20 km/h. The day’s high will reach a cooler 12°C with a low UV index of 2.

Expected Conditions

Tonight, showers will end late, leading to cloudy skies with fog patches developing overnight. Winds from the east will lighten early in the evening. The temperature will drop to a low of 8°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Thursday, May 16, promises clearer skies, becoming a mix of sun and cloud by morning. Fog patches will dissipate as the day warms to a high of 17°C. There is a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and a risk of a thunderstorm late in the day. The UV index will rise to a moderate level of 5. Night conditions will remain cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a mild low of 13°C.

Friday, May 17, will alternate between sun and clouds with a continuing 30 percent chance of showers, but temperatures will warm significantly to a high of 24°C. Nighttime will bring more showers, with the low staying relatively warm at 15°C.

Saturday, May 18, continues the trend with daytime showers and a high of 19°C. The night will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers, cooling down to a low of 9°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the persistent rain and fog, residents should wear waterproof jackets and sturdy footwear. Layering will be beneficial as temperatures vary through the day and into the evening.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Winnipeg is one of Canada’s windiest cities, which significantly influences its local weather patterns, especially during transitional seasons like spring.