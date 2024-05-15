The communities of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake experience a cold start to the day under sunny skies with temperatures dipping below freezing. As the morning fog lifts, warmer conditions with mixed sun and cloud cover are expected to prevail.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT at Big Trout Lake Airport, it’s a frosty -4.4°C with a dew point of -5.7°C, leading to a high humidity of 91%. The wind chill makes it feel colder at -6, while winds from the east-southeast blow gently at 4 km/h. The pressure is stable at 102.0 kPa. Visibility stands at 16 km, indicating clear conditions despite the cold.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Today will see sunny conditions transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Fog patches present this morning are expected to dissipate. Temperatures will rise to a high of 16°C by the afternoon, although a brisk wind chill of minus 9 is noted in the morning. The wind will pick up slightly to 15 km/h. The UV index is moderate at 5.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight will feature only a few clouds with the wind shifting to the southeast at 20 km/h, and temperatures warming slightly to a low of plus 2°C.

Thursday, May 16, continues with a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will remain from the southeast at 20 km/h, pushing temperatures to a high of 16°C again. Cloudy conditions at night introduce a 30 percent chance of showers, with a low of 7°C.

Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18, will both be similar in weather patterns, primarily cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs will stay consistent at 16°C and 15°C respectively, with nighttime lows around 8°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents should dress warmly in the morning due to the sub-zero temperatures and wind chill. As the day warms, lighter layers may be appropriate, but carrying an umbrella or raincoat might be wise given the forecasted showers in the coming days.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The northern regions of Ontario, where these communities are located, can experience significant temperature variations within a single day, especially as seasons transition from spring to summer.