Toronto – Weather – Wednesday’s weather in Toronto will feature mostly cloudy skies with mild temperatures in the morning, setting the stage for a slightly warmer afternoon.

With a falling barometric pressure system and light north winds, residents should prepare for a day with potential brief showers.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM EDT, observed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, conditions are mostly cloudy. The temperature stands at a cool 11.9°C, with the dew point at 6.1°C, creating a relative humidity of 68%. Winds are blowing from the north at 14 km/h. Visibility is excellent, reaching up to 24 km.

The day will remain mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. The expected high is a comfortable 23°C, but with humidity, it might feel like 27°C. The UV index will reach a high level of 7. For tonight, partly cloudy skies will prevail, with a continued 30% chance of showers this evening and fog patches developing after midnight, with lows settling around 13°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Thursday, May 16, will start with fog patches that are expected to dissipate in the morning, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds. There is a 30% chance of afternoon showers. The high will be around 21°C with another high UV index of 7. Nighttime will see cloudy conditions with a steady low of 13°C.

Working toward the Weekend!

Friday, May 17, will be cloudy with a 40% chance of showers during the day and a high of 17°C, cooling down to cloudy conditions at night with a 60% chance of showers and a low again of 13°C.

Saturday, May 18, continues the trend with cloudy skies and a high of 21°C, with the night experiencing cloudy periods and a low of 13°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With the variable weather conditions, layering is advisable. A light waterproof jacket or umbrella would be useful for the occasional showers. Comfortable footwear and optional sun protection like sunglasses or a hat on sunnier afternoons are recommended.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The highest temperature ever recorded in Toronto was 40.6°C on July 8, 1936. The city’s weather has seen extremes from sweltering heat to blistering cold, highlighting the diverse climate of this Canadian metropolis.