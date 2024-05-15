Thunder Bay – Weather – Today in Thunder Bay, a chilly morning under mostly cloudy skies transitions into a clearer afternoon with rising temperatures. The barometric pressure is on an upward trend, indicating improving weather conditions as the day progresses.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM EDT at Thunder Bay Airport, the temperature is a cool 4.1°C, with a dew point of -0.6°C, resulting in a humidity level of 71%. The wind is gentle from the west-northwest at 3 km/h. Visibility is excellent at 32 km, under mostly cloudy skies with pressure at 101.7 kPa and rising.

Today’s Forecast

The forecast for today anticipates clearing skies this morning with a high temperature of 14°C. The UV index is high at 6, suggesting significant sun exposure during midday hours. Tonight, the sky will remain partly cloudy, becoming overcast after midnight with temperatures dropping to a low of plus 2°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Thursday, May 16, will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of afternoon showers and a high of 11°C. The night will continue to be cloudy with the same chance of showers and a slightly warmer low of plus 5°C.

Working into the Weekend!

Friday, May 17, maintains cloudy skies but with a decreased 30 percent chance of showers. Temperatures will warm up to a more comfortable high of 17°C. The night will clear up, with the low settling at 7°C.

Saturday, May 18, will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers throughout the day. The high will edge slightly higher to 18°C. Nighttime will bring cloudy conditions again, with ongoing chances of showers and a low of 9°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Dress in layers to accommodate the cool morning and warmer afternoon. A light jacket and perhaps a raincoat are advisable due to the potential for intermittent showers. Don’t forget sunglasses for sunnier spells, especially with the high UV index forecasted.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay often experiences a wide range of weather conditions in spring, reflecting its position at the convergence of several climatic regions, which can lead to quick weather changes within a single day.