TB24019392

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Cory FORTIER, 35.

FORTIER was reported as a missing person to the Thunder Bay Police Service on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. He had been last in contact with family members on Thursday, May 9.

He is described as a White male, standing 5’8″ with a thin build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (807) 684-1200. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.