Two Arrested, Suspected Cocaine and Fentanyl Seized

Thunder Bay, ON — A drug trafficking investigation has resulted in the arrests of two men from southern Ontario and the seizure of suspected cocaine and fentanyl.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit started the investigation after receiving tips about suspected drug trafficking in the city. Officers identified a suspect and found him on Simpson Street near Rowand Street on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 14. After a short chase on foot, the suspect was arrested without incident.

About an hour later, police arrested another suspect during a traffic stop.

Police then executed a search warrant at a home on Hartland Street, where they found and seized suspected cocaine, fentanyl, cash, and drug trafficking paraphernalia. The estimated street value of the drugs is about $215,000.

Jamel Rose, 23, and Logan Findlay, 25, both from Ajax, Ontario, face several charges:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Fentanyl

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000

Additionally, Jamel Rose is charged with Resisting Arrest and Breach of Probation.

Both men appeared in court on Wednesday, May 15, and have been remanded in custody pending future court dates.