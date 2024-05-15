Leverage Local Flyers for Big Savings on Essentials

THUNDER BAY – Living – With grocery costs seemingly always on the rise, Thunder Bay residents are increasingly turning to weekly grocery flyers to cut down expenses.

This week’s flyer roundup offers substantial savings across several local stores, making it easier for everyone to stock up for the upcoming long weekend without breaking the bank.

Comprehensive Deal Digest for Thunder Bay Shoppers

Giant Tiger Highlights: Meats : Stampede Pork back ribs and Homestyle Angus Beef burgers at $7.97 (limit three).

: Stampede Pork back ribs and Homestyle Angus Beef burgers at $7.97 (limit three). Snacks : Old Dutch Chips at $2.88 (limit five), Heinz Ketchup at $4.97.

: Old Dutch Chips at $2.88 (limit five), Heinz Ketchup at $4.97. Pantry: 12-pack of Kraft Dinner, Janes Frozen Chicken Strips at $7.97. Metro’s Market Deals: Meats : Fresh Pork back ribs at $2.99/lb, Angus Frozen beef patties at $10.99/box, fresh Chicken Drumsticks at $2.49/lb.

: Fresh Pork back ribs at $2.99/lb, Angus Frozen beef patties at $10.99/box, fresh Chicken Drumsticks at $2.49/lb. Breakfast : Pearl Milling Company Pancake mix or syrup 2 for $8, Selection Peameal Bacon at $4.44/pack.

: Pearl Milling Company Pancake mix or syrup 2 for $8, Selection Peameal Bacon at $4.44/pack. Cereals: Post cereal at $3.49 per box (assorted varieties). Safeway Savings: Meats : Boneless skinless Chicken thighs at $5.99/lb (family size), Pork Half Loin Bone-In Chops at $3.49/lb.

: Boneless skinless Chicken thighs at $5.99/lb (family size), Pork Half Loin Bone-In Chops at $3.49/lb. Promotions : BOGO on Maple Leaf Top dogs, Schneider’s weiners, Johnsonville sausages.

: BOGO on Maple Leaf Top dogs, Schneider’s weiners, Johnsonville sausages. Produce: Watermelon at $6.99 with your Scene Card. Freshco Fab Finds: Meats : Compliments Frozen beef burgers at $9.97 for an 8-pack, Schneider’s Juicy Jumbos at $3.97 with Scene card.

: Compliments Frozen beef burgers at $9.97 for an 8-pack, Schneider’s Juicy Jumbos at $3.97 with Scene card. Dairy and Spreads : Black Diamond Cheddar slices at $2.47, Kraft Peanut Butter at $3.97 for a 500 gm jar.

: Black Diamond Cheddar slices at $2.47, Kraft Peanut Butter at $3.97 for a 500 gm jar. Seafood: Atlantic Salmon Steaks at $15.99/lb.

Essential Shopping Tips for Cost-Effective Purchases

Plan Ahead : Review all available flyers to identify the best deals at each store.

: Review all available flyers to identify the best deals at each store. Shop on a Full Stomach: Avoid impulse purchases by eating before you shop.

By taking advantage of these deals, Thunder Bay shoppers can enjoy quality products at lower prices, ensuring their grocery budgets stretch further during these inflationary times.