Sioux Lookout – Weather – Today in Sioux Lookout, the morning begins with cloudy skies and a pleasant temperature of 9°C. The weather remains steady with a moderate east-southeast wind, providing a clear view up to 24 kilometers.

The day ahead promises a mild mix of sun and clouds, warming slightly to more comfortable conditions.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT at Sioux Lookout Airport, it’s cloudy with a temperature of 9.0°C. The dew point is unusually low at -2.3°C, resulting in a humidity of 45%. The atmospheric pressure is stable at 101.7 kPa, with winds from the east-southeast at 9 km/h enhancing the brisk morning air.

Today’s forecast anticipates a mix of sun and cloud, with a high reaching 18°C and a moderate UV index of 5. For tonight, expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers later in the evening, dipping to a low of 6°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Thursday, May 16, will see cloudy skies throughout the day, with a 40% chance of showers and a cooler high of 11°C. Nighttime will continue with cloudy periods and a similar 40% chance of showers, maintaining a low of 8°C.

Friday, May 17, will bring a mix of sun and cloud again, with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 18°C. The night will mirror this pattern, featuring cloudy periods and maintaining a 30% chance of rain with a low of 10°C.

Saturday, May 18, is set for cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers throughout the day, reaching a high of 20°C. The evening will follow suit with cloudy conditions and continued chances of showers, keeping the temperature steady at a low of 10°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the varying conditions, a versatile jacket and an umbrella are advisable for potential showers. Layers are key, as temperatures will fluctuate, especially with the chilly mornings and milder afternoons.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sioux Lookout is often called the “Hub of the North,” not only for its pivotal role in regional transportation and commerce but also for its dynamic weather patterns that showcase a wide range of meteorological phenomena typical of northern climates.