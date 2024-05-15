Sault Ste. Marie – Weather – Today in Sault Ste. Marie, early morning conditions are characterized by shallow fog with freezing temperatures, setting a crisp start to the day. As the fog lifts, sunny skies are anticipated, leading to a notably warmer afternoon.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM EDT at Sault Ste. Marie Airport, the temperature hovers just around freezing at 0.7°C, with a dew point to match, indicating a humidity level of 100%. The air pressure is recorded at 101.6 kPa and is noted as falling. Winds are gentle from the north at 2 km/h, with visibility unaffected by the fog, remaining clear at 32 km.

Today’s Forecast

The day is expected to clear up, transitioning into sunny weather with a high of 18°C. The UV index is predicted to be high at 7, suggesting significant sun exposure during peak hours. Tonight, skies will remain clear with temperatures rising slightly to a low of plus 5°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Thursday, May 16, will start with increasing cloudiness in the morning, maintaining a high of 18°C throughout the day. The UV index will drop to a low level of 1. Nighttime brings cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 8°C.

Friday, May 17, will continue to be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers, reaching a high of 17°C. The night will sustain the cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of showers and a low temperature of 8°C.

Saturday, May 18, offers a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of rain showers throughout the day and a high of 21°C. The evening will experience cloudy periods with a continued 30% chance of showers, cooling down to a low of 10°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For the chilly morning, thermal layers and a sturdy jacket are essential. As temperatures rise, lighter layers can be appropriate, but always carry rain gear due to the frequent chances of showers throughout the forecast period.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sault Ste. Marie is known for its dramatic weather changes, influenced by its unique geographic location near Lake Superior, which can lead to rapid temperature shifts and diverse weather patterns within a single day.