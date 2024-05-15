Warning: This report contains information about violence that may be distressing. Please take care of your well-being when reading this content

Homicide – Investigation: C24-107684

Winnipeg – NEWS – On May 14, 2024, around 8:45 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service received a call about an injured and unresponsive man in the back lane of the 400 block of Notre Dame Avenue.

This is the 15th homicide in the city in 2024.

Officers from the Central and North Districts arrived quickly and gave emergency medical care to the man until an ambulance came. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but sadly did not survive.

The Homicide Unit is now investigating. They have identified the victim as 23-year-old Leo Amus Caribou of Winnipeg. His family has been notified, and an autopsy is planned.

The police are asking anyone with information or video footage to contact them at 204-986-6508. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or on their website at winnipegcrimestoppers.org