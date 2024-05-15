Geraldton – Weather – This Wednesday morning, the Greenstone / Geraldton area starts off chilly with a temperature slightly above freezing. Although initial conditions weren’t observed, the rising barometric pressure indicates improving weather, with a clearing forecast leading to a pleasant afternoon.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM EDT in Geraldton, the temperature measures at a cool 2.6°C with a dew point of 0.8°C, contributing to a high humidity level of 88%. Winds are light from the east-northeast at 4 km/h. The pressure is at 101.9 kPa and shows a rising trend, signaling an improving weather pattern.

Today’s weather is set to clear up this morning, reaching a high of 17°C with a moderate UV index of 5. For tonight, expect clear skies with the temperature dropping to a low of plus 2°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Thursday, May 16, will see increasing cloudiness starting late in the morning but still achieving a high of 18°C. Clouds gather more densely by nighttime, bringing a 60 percent chance of showers with a low of 7°C.

Working into the Weekend!

Friday, May 17, remains cloudy with a consistent 60% chance of showers throughout the day, reaching a high of 18°C. The night will see cloudy periods with a low of 8°C.

Saturday, May 18, brings a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers, warming up to a high of 22°C. The evening will continue with cloudy conditions and a 40% chance of showers, cooling down to a low of 10°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Dress in warm layers for the cooler morning temperatures. As skies clear and temperatures rise, lighter attire may be comfortable but keep rain gear handy for the upcoming days with frequent chances of showers.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Greenstone’s weather is influenced by its geographic location within the boreal forest, leading to a climate that features cold winters and relatively mild summers, with frequent changes in weather patterns.