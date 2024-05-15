Greater Sudbury – Weather – Grab the sunscreen and get set to enjoy this Wednesday! Today’s weather in Greater Sudbury starts with chilly morning temperatures under partly cloudy skies. As the day progresses, sunny conditions are expected to bring a pleasant warmth to the area, accompanied by moderate winds and a falling pressure trend.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM EDT, recorded at Greater Sudbury Airport, the temperature is a cool 4.7°C with a dew point of 2.6°C, which brings the humidity level to 86%. The wind is coming from the north-northeast at 14 km/h, providing good visibility up to 32 km. The pressure stands at 101.5 kPa and is currently falling.

The forecast for today promises sunny skies with a high of 19°C and a UV index indicating high exposure levels of 6. Tonight will be clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 8°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Thursday, May 16, starts sunny with temperatures expected to rise to a high of 21°C. The wind will blow from the northeast at 20 km/h, becoming light later in the morning. The day will transition to a mix of sun and cloud by late morning. The UV index drops to a low level of 1. Nighttime will bring cloudy conditions with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 11°C.

Friday, May 17, will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 18°C. Night conditions will remain cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 12°C.

Saturday, May 18, will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers during the day and a high of 24°C. The night will see cloudy periods with the same 30% chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the fluctuating temperatures and potential for rain, dressing in layers is advisable. Include options for sun protection on brighter days, and consider an umbrella or raincoat for the expected showers.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Greater Sudbury experiences one of the widest ranges of temperature fluctuations in Canada, due to its northern location and continental climate. This results in warm summers and very cold winters.