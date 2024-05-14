THUNDER BAY – On Tuesday, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh joined by NDP candidate for Thunder Bay—Rainy River Yuk-Sem Won in a second day of a campaign style swing through Thunder Bay.

Tuesday after speaking to OPSEU Retirees at a luncheon, Singh moved onto the federal campaign stating that the Liberals are “Out of touch” and that Canadians can’t afford the “Price of Pierre”.

Singh states that the message he heard was that people are angry with the Liberals, feeling that they have let them down.

He spent a bulk of his time going after federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, which makes sense as the Conservatives are at 42 percent in the polls, while the New Democrats are at 16 percent. The Liberals in the latest NANOs Poll are at 22 percent. “While New Democrats are using our power to deliver the help people need, Pierre Poilievre is trying to cut services and make his ultra-wealthy corporate friends richer,” said Singh. “Canadians need to know that he wants you to pay more for the things your family needs. Pierre Poilievre has voted to cut dental care, the public healthcare we all count on, $10-a-day childcare, the pensions workers need when they retire and, just last week, he tried to block free birth control and diabetes medications for millions of people. That’s the price of Pierre Poilievre – cuts for you, more money for the ultra-wealthy. “The NDP has already stopped the Conservatives from cutting Pharmacare and we’ll continue to do that. We believe that we need to make Ottawa work for people, not CEOs.” Singh states that “Despite opposition from the Conservatives, the NDP’s measures to get free diabetes medication for 3.7 million Canadians and free birth control for 9 million people are moving forward. Almost 1.9 million seniors have already registered for the NDP dental program and 46,000 seniors have seen a dentist”.