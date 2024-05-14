Dryden OPP arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a series of serious offenses, including assaulting a police officer

(DRYDEN, ON) – On the morning of May 11, 2024, Dryden’s Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) teams responded to a distressing assault incident.

Upon arrival at approximately 7:30 a.m., they discovered one victim with serious injuries, who was swiftly taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

Initially, the suspect was absent from the scene.

Following an intensive search, law enforcement apprehended the 19-year-old suspect.

The individual allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted several officers, leading to minor injuries among the police force. As the situation escalated, the suspect was charged with multiple criminal offenses, including:

Aggravated Sexual Assault

Assault with a Weapon

Aggravated Assault

Assault on a Peace Officer (five counts)

Resisting Arrest

Breach of Probation

Currently held in custody, the suspect awaits a court appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora.

To preserve the privacy and safety of the victim, authorities have withheld the name of the accused. In Dryden, support for victims of sexual assault is readily available.

Victim Services of Kenora and Area provides resources and assistance, accessible online at Victim Services Kenora.

For emergencies, individuals are urged to contact 9-1-1 immediately.