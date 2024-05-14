WHITESAND FIRST NATION – The Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, FedNor, has taken a further step to empower the economic development of Indigenous communities in Northern Ontario.

Today, Minister of Indigenous Services and FedNor, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Superior North, announced a strategic investment of $758,150 to boost the bioeconomy center of Whitesand First Nation.

This financial boost aims to enhance the community’s self-sufficiency and economic resilience by funding the development of a bioeconomy center that includes several innovative projects: Sagatay Cogeneration Ltd., Sagatay Wood Pellets, and Sagatay Wood Merchandising Yard.

The investment specifically supports the construction and operation of a biomass-fueled combined heat and power facility, a wood pellet manufacturing plant, and a wood merchandising yard.

Why This Matters: The project not only aims to produce electricity for Whitesand First Nation and nearby communities but also promises to create more than ten new jobs, opening up fresh opportunities for local employment and business ventures. It represents a significant step toward sustainable development and economic self-determination for the community.

Minister Patty Hajdu expressed her support for the initiative, emphasizing the broader goal of fairness and self-reliance in economic development for First Nations: “We’re building an economy that is fair for everyone, including for First Nations. For too long, the capacity for First Nations to take their own decisions regarding their own economic development has been taken away. Through investments in First Nations-led projects like this one, we’re supporting the community’s self-determination. It will help provide the people of Whitesand First Nation good opportunities and a fair chance at fully participating in the economy.”

Chief Lawrence Wanakamik of Whitesand First Nation highlighted the project’s significance for the community’s future: “Whitesand First Nation owned Sagatay Economic Development and our Bioenergy Centre have a great future, and this project will be a big part of a strong foundation that works with and for our people. FedNor’s support will help make this important economic development possible, and will continue to build a strong workforce in our traditional Homeland. We look forward to continuing to work with businesses, the government of Canada, and other partners in developing our local economy.”

Local Impact: The project is expected to provide significant environmental and economic benefits to the area. By utilizing biomass, a renewable energy source, the community can reduce its carbon footprint while supporting local industries related to forestry and wood products. Additionally, the new facilities will enhance the region’s energy independence and economic stability, ensuring that the benefits of growth are felt throughout the community.