Toronto – HEALTH – Today, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, announced her resignation. Dr. de Villa will continue in the role until December 31, 2024.

Dr. de Villa has served as Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health since 2017, leading Canada’s largest local public health unit through a period of significant change and public health challenges.

During her tenure, Dr. de Villa has overseen multiple critical public health initiatives including:

• Guiding Toronto’s COVID-19 pandemic response and the largest vaccination campaign in the city’s history.

• Addressing the ongoing drug toxicity crisis.

• Championing public health initiatives focused on addressing health inequities.

Dr. de Villa has been recognized for her contributions to health equity, health communications and community engagement. She received accolades from the Toronto Chapter of the International Association of Business Communications (IABC/Toronto) as Communicator of the Year in 2021, the “Most Influential Filipina Woman in the World” Award from the Filipina Women’s Network in 2022 and a Pioneer for Change Award from Skills for Change in 2023.